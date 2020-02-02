Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

