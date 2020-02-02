Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.71 ($2.61).

SNR opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.80.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

