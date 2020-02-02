Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

