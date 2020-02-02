Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

