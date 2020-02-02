Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

