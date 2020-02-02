Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,750 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,652,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

