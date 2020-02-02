Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 297 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,905. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.59 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.