Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Plexus were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $994,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,496.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $397,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,792 shares of company stock worth $5,669,093. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 241,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

