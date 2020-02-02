Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.20% of National Instruments worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,983,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,330. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

