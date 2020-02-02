Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Encana stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 4,175,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

