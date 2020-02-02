Scancell (LON:SCLP) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Scancell (LON:SCLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SCLP opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. Scancell has a 1-year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.66.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 2,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.