Scancell (LON:SCLP) Posts Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SCLP opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. Scancell has a 1-year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.66.

Get Scancell alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 2,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.