Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

