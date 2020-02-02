Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO stock remained flat at $$6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 2.78. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Avid Bioservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

