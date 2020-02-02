Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 10,045 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $52.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.