Sanders Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 45.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Barclays by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.