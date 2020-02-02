Sanders Capital LLC Buys 4,891,210 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,065,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

