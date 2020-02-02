San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.