San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Paper by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of IP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

