San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $41,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

