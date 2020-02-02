San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

