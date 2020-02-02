Saga’s (SAGA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Get Saga alerts:

LON:SAGA opened at GBX 41.82 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.