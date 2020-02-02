SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $289,449.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $289,449.00 and approximately $285,621.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017902 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124832 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 416.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,333,822 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.