Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

