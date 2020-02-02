Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 716.91, a PEG ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

