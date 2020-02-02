S.A. Mason LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,099,000 after buying an additional 282,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

