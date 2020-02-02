S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.59%.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

