S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $64.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

