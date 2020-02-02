S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

