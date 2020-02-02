S.A. Mason LLC Invests $43,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

