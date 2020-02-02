S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 574 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

