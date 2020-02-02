S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

