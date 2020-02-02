Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638,891 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Pfizer worth $370,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 182,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 64,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 498,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 489,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

