Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,637 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $61,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cummins by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.