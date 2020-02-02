Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $60,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 121.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of CDNS opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

