Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.