Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Teleflex worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,717,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $371.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.21 and its 200-day moving average is $353.15. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.05 and a 12 month high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,681 shares of company stock worth $7,752,001 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

