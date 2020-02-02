Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 169,703 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $57,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.