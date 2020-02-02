Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.84 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $54,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,408,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

