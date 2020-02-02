Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.01 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $51,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,789 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,392,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,027,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LNT stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

