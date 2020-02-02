Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of RUBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 416,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,552. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

