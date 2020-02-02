Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,232.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,306.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.