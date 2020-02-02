Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $157.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

