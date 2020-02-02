Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $157.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
