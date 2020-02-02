Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XNCR. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.24.

XNCR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 337,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,543. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xencor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

