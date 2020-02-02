Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.73.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $381.66. The stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.33. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $282.74 and a 1-year high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

