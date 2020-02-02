Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

ROP traded down $7.72 on Friday, reaching $381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $282.74 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average is $356.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.73.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.