Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.35 and last traded at $120.95, 16,927,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 10,783,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Get Roku alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.