Robert W. Baird Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.