Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

NYSE:RHI opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

