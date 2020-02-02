Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PFE stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

