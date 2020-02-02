Reviewing Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -73.10%

This table compares SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.53 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -29.73 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.42 million ($2.25) -0.11

SI-Bone has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-Bone currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.90%. Given SI-Bone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SI-Bone beats Invivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

